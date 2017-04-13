Flood warnings in effect for this week

Flood warnings remained in effect in the region this week for the Mississippi and Ohio rivers.

The National Weather Service office in Paducah last week issued flood warnings for both rivers.

Recent heavy rainfall upstream on both rivers was leading to rising levels on both rivers.

Union County is bordered on the west by the Mississippi River. The Union County Sheriff’s office reported on Tuesday that there had not been any reports of problems locally in connection with the rising water levels.

Water levels on both the Mississippi and Ohio rivers continued to rise slowly as of early this week.

Minor flood conditions were reported in the region.

The weather service reported Monday night that the flood warning for the Mississippi River included Cape Girardeau and Thebes.

The Mississippi River was expected to crest on Tuesday at both Thebes and Cape Girardeau.

The flood warning for the Mississippi River at Thebes continues until Thursday morning, today.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, the river’s stage was at 33.1 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet.

The river was expected to continue to rise to near 33.5 feet by Tuesday evening. The forecast called for the river to fall below flood stage Thursday morning, today.

The flood warning at Cape Girardeau continues through Saturday morning.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi River’s stage at Cape Girardeau was 34.7 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

A flood warning for the Ohio River at Cairo remains in effect until late Friday night.

At 8 p.m. Monday, the river’s stage was at 40.4 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

The river was expected to crest at 41.5 feet by Wednesday evening. The weather service forecast calls for the river to fall below flood stage by late Friday evening.

The weather service reminds area residents to never drive cars, trucks or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas, where water may be too deep to allow for safe passage.

“Never allow children to play in or near flood waters,” the weather service also advised in a statement posted on its website.