Flood warnings issued for Ohio, Mississippi rivers

The National Weather Service office in Paducah last week issued flood warnings for the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in the region.

The warnings were issued Wednesday, April 5.

Recent heavy rainfall upstream on both rivers was leading to rising levels on both rivers.

Minor flooding was expected to develop on the Ohio River at Cairo by Saturday night.

Minor flooding also was expected to develop by later on Saturday at Cape Girardeau.

The flood warning for the Ohio River affected Alexander, Pulaski, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and Mississippi counties.

The warning was slated to begin late Saturday night and to remain in effect until Friday, April 14.

The warning for the Mississippi River affected Alexander, Jackson, Union, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

The weather service reported that as of 11 a.m. last Wednesday, the Ohio River’s stage was at 36.8 feet. Flood stage is 40.0 feet.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage by early Sunday morning. The river is expected to continue to rise to near 41.0 feet by Tuesday morning.

The weather service reported that at 40.0 feet, minor flooding occurs, affecting mainly agricultural bottomlands and low lying areas.

As of 11:30 a.m. last Wednesday, the Mississippi River’s stage was at 28.3 feet. Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

The flood warning for the Mississippi River was scheduled to go into effect Saturday evening and to remain in effect until Thursday, April 13.

The river was expected to rise above flood stage at Cape Girardeau by Saturday evening. The river is expected to rise to near 35.0 feet by Tuesday morning.

At 36.0 feet, the flood gate on Themis Street in Cape Girardeau closes.

The weather service reminded area residents to never drive cars, trucks or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas, where water may be too deep to allow for safe passage.

“Never allow children to play in or near flood waters,” the weather service also advised in a statement posted on its website.