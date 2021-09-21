Flu season could arrive early

While influenza seemed to take a back seat to COVID-19 this past winter, like always it’s planning a comeback.

Southern Seven Health Department is recommending everyone who can to get an annual flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones from serious flu-related complications, including hospitalization and death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, with reduced population immunity due to the lack of flu virus activity since March, an earlier flu season could be seen this year.

This is especially concerning for those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions.

Southern Seven Health Department reports that as a result of COVID-19 mitigation measures, and health guidance provided by the CDC to reduce its spread, the number of flu cases worldwide during the 2020-2021 flu season was unusually low despite high levels of testing.

In the United States, between September 2020 and May 2021, 1,675, or 0.2 of a percent, of the 818,939 clinical samples tested for flu were positive.

Likewise, the low level of flu activity during this time contributed to dramatically fewer flu illnesses, hospitalization, and deaths, compared with previous flu seasons.

Flu vaccination likely also contributed to a reduction in flu illness during the 2020-2021 season due to a record number of flu vaccines being distributed.

As of February 2021, 193.8 million doses of flu vaccine had been distributed in the United States.

Preliminary estimates by the CDC show that 50 to 55 percent of adults got a flu shot, compared with the 2019-2020 estimate of 48 percent by the end of May 2020.

According to the CDC, it is not currently known how flu activity will be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, healthcare professionals are preparing for both viruses to spread, along with other respiratory illnesses.

Southern Seven Health Department noted that it is possible to have more than one virus at a time.

Relaxed COVID-19 mitigation measures could result in higher flu and other virus activity this fall – flooding an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

Southern Seven Health Department advised while it is not possible to know what will happen during the upcoming flu season, flu vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones against flu and its potentially serious complications.

For more information about flu vaccine benefits, and to schedule a flu shot, call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/vaccine-benefits.htm.