Home / News / Flute choir, studio planning spring concert

Flute choir, studio planning spring concert

Wed, 05/03/2017 - 9:37am admin

The Southern Illinois Flute Choir and SIU Flute Studio plan to present a spring concert Friday night, May 5, in Carbondale.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 214 W. Main St. Admission is free.

The choir and studio are under the artistic direction of Dr. Douglas Worthen and assistant conductor Katrina Walczyk.  

The ensemble includes the complete range of flutes, including contrabass, bass, alto, C flute and piccolo.  

Members come from throughout Southern Illinois and the Southern Illinois University community to rehearse weekly, with a goal to provide a unique musical experience for the general public through semi-annual concerts.

The upcoming concert’s works are scheduled to include “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3” by J.S. Bach, “The Palms” by Jean-Baptiste Faure, “Flute Waltz” by Arthur Frackenpohl, “Charcoal Landscape” by Lisa Duke Lamb, and the traditional hymn “Amazing Grace.”

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here