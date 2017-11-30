Foeller appointed as county commissioner

A new Union County commissioner has been appointed.

The appointment was approved at last week’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Wednesday morning, Nov. 22, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The board acted to fill a vacancy which was created by the resignation of county commissioner Dale Russell of Lick Creek.

Russell stated his intention to resign as a commissioner in a Nov. 10 letter to board chairman Bobby Toler Jr.

Russell stated that he was resigning due to health matters.

“I have enjoyed my time serving as a commissioner for the last eight years,” Russell wrote.

“We have come a long way in this time from being in debt to having a surplus and working hard on getting new roads in the county repaved with no cost to the taxpayers. Thanks again for letting me serve the taxpayers of Union County.”

Declaring a vacancy on the five-member board due to Russell’s resignation was on the agenda at the commissioners’ Nov. 22 meeting. Russell held a post which is formally designated as county commissioner Seat C. The board voted to declare the vacancy, which was effective as of Nov. 10.

County board chairman Toler said that letters had been sent to the Republican and Democrat parties in Union County regarding the naming of Russell’s successor. The person named to fill the vacancy had to be a Republican, which is Russell’s party affiliation.

Toler reported that Alex Foeller of Anna had been recommended by the Union County Republican Party Central Committee to fill the post. The county board chairman then recommended that Foeller be appointed, which was approved.

The vacant commissioner’s post was filled until the 2018 election. Foeller said that he plans to be a candidate next year.

Foeller is director of finance at Masters Choice in Anna. He was a candidate for county commissioner in the 2016 primary election.

The new commissioner said that his initial goals would be working to establish a balanced budget and keeping the county’s infrastructure strong.