Food box giveaways scheduled

A free food box giveaway is planned Saturday, July 13, in Alexander and Pulaski counties.

The Fowler Bonan Foundation, ADM Cares and Laborers Union Local 773 will be working together on the effort to increase food security in the region.

The following stops are scheduled:

Olmsted City Hall, 150 Front St., 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pulaski Community Center, 565 Chestnut St., 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Olive Branch Community Building, 22434 Railroad St., noon to 1 p.m.

Mounds, New City Hall (former Legence Bank), 100 S. Oak St., 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cairo, Church of the Redeemer (former DHS office), 220 6th St., 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.