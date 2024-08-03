Food distribution program set to restart at local church in Cobden

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden is planning to restart its twice monthly food distribution program.

Distribution is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, March 20.

Days and hours are planned on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the church’s parish hall, which is located at 101 N. Centennial in Cobden.

All residents of Union County are welcome to participate. There are no requirements or restrictions.

Participants will be required to sign in and indicate the number of people who are living in their household.

Participants are asked to bring their own bags or boxes whenever possible.

Those involved in the program at the Cobden church said they are grateful to be resuming the service to those living in Union County.