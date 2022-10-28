Food pantry distribution day changes

Beginning in November, the day for food pantry distribution at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 101 N. Centennial in Cobden, is scheduled to change from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Food distribution is planned from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The pantry at the Cobden church is scheduled to continue to have distribution on the first and third weeks of the month.

Any member of the community, or within Union County, can come and pick up what they need. There are no costs or requirements for participation.

The next distribution day is set for Wednesday, Nov. 2.