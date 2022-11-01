Food pantry opens in Cairo

The Arrowleaf human services organization which serves the Southern Illinois area has opened a new food pantry and office in Cairo.

The client choice food pantry and office are located at 1401 Washington Ave. in Cairo. An open house to celebrate the opening of the facility was held Monday morning, Jan. 3. Those who attended the open house included Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson, Arrowleaf board member Artie McBride, TJay Purchase, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, Marsha Hayes, Arrowleaf board member Vickie Foulks, Candice Smith, State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie L. Crabb.

Arrowleaf noted in a message posted on social media that the food pantry “would not have been possible without the hard work and support of staff members Marsha Hayes, TJay Purchase and Candice Smith; University of Illinois Extension; Tri-State Food Bank Inc. and many other members of our staff and board of directors.”

Arrowleaf also voiced appreciation to State Sen. Fowler, State Rep. Windhorst, Cairo Mayor Simpson, board members Artie McBride and Vickie Foulks for attending the open house.

Sen. Fowler congratulated Arrowleaf on the opening of the client choice food pantry. Fowler shared a message on social media in which he said that “making sure no Southern Illinois family goes hungry is a cause which I hold near and dear to my heart.” He noted that the new resource “is the first food pantry available 8 hours a day 5 days a week in Southern Illinois. On top of that they not only allow families to receive food, but will allow them to choose the foods they truly need.”