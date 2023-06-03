Food pantry program receives grant funding

A regional food bank recently received grant funding to help with its operations.

Ameren Illinois community relations representative Tina Gibbs on Feb. 23 made a presentation of a $2,500 check at Arrowleaf’s Client Choice Food Pantry at 101 Oliver St. in Vienna.

Arrowleaf operates food pantries in Vienna and Cairo. Currently, it costs about $500 a week to run the two pantries.

Arrowleaf submitted a successful application to receive funds through the Ameren Cares grant program.

Arrowleaf is a nonprofit organization which operates and provides comprehensive behavioral health and community based services in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties in Southern Illinois.

The food banks in Vienna and Cairo involve the efforts of Arrowleaf, the Tri-State Food Bank and the Beta Eta Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta to reduce rates of food insecurity in Southern Illinois.

The grant funds awarded by Ameren Illinois will be used to provide increased access to fresh, nutritional food sources to those in need in the region.

Arrowleaf’s Client Choice Food Pantry program is accessible to anyone living in the southern seven counties of Illinois.There are no income or minimum/maximum family size requirements to participate.

Arrowleaf notes that the food pantries are designed to be “client choice” by giving individuals and families an opportunity to choose items they may need.

The pantries in Vienna and Cairo have provided hundreds of area households with thousands of pounds of food.