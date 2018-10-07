Food Safety Modernization Act workshops scheduled

Fruit and vegetable growers can meet training requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act, FSMA, at workshops which are scheduled in Southeast Missouri during July, August and December.

FSMA includes rules to reduce the risk of produce contamination during growing, harvesting and packing, said Sarah Denkler, a University of Missouri Extension horticulture specialist.

The rules set standards related to water quality, use of manure and compost, and worker health and hygiene.

The one-day workshops cover how to identify risks, best practices to reduce risks, key parts of the FSMA’s produce safety rule, and how to develop a farm food safety plan.

All workshops are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Advance registration is required. A $20 fee, payable upon registration, includes a training manual and lunch.

Registration information is available by calling the MU Extension center in Poplar Bluff, Mo., at 573-686-8064.

Dates and locations for the workshops include:

Aug. 23, Doniphan. U.S. Forest Service Eleven Point Ranger District, 4 Confederate Ridge Road. Registration is due by Aug. 20.

Dec. 7, Kennett. Three Rivers College-Kennett, 1002 Greatwest Drive. Registration is due by Dec. 3.

Participants will be eligible to receive a certificate of completion from the Association of Food and Drug Officials that verifies they have attended the entire course, which fulfills training requirements of the FSMA produce safety rule.

Certificates are issued to individuals who attend the course and do not stay with the farm or organization if those individuals leave.