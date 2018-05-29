Footsteps Conference set for Saturday

Eagle House Ministries in Buncombe plans to sponsor its seventh annual Footsteps Conference on the Word of God.

The conference is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at Vienna High School in Vienna.

The cost is $15 per person. Lunch will be provided.

Men and women of all ages and denominations are invited to attend.

Men’s speakers are scheduled to be Brian Trambley, Tom Gray, Alan Milligan and Daniel Money.

The women’s keynote speaker is scheduled to be Angie Baughman.

Speakers at women’s breakout sessions are scheduled to include Jackie Lange, Roberta Leagan, Paula Nance and Jessica Pennebaker.

For more information, visit www.footstepsconference.com.