Forest Service announces prescribed fire season

With the arrival of autumn and the falling of the leaves, the start of the prescribed fire season has been announced by the U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest.

The Forest Service said in an Oct. 28 news release that it is planning to implement prescribed fires on 10,000 to 15,000 acres.

Planned burn activities are scheduled to begin at the end of November and continue through September 2022, depending upon weather and burn conditions.

The U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest uses prescribed fire as a tool to manage forests and openland habitats in Southern Illinois.

Scientific research has shown that fire helps to restore and maintain oak-hickory forests that support native plants, birds and wildlife.

Prescribed fire is a planned fire that is overseen by professionals. Prescribed fires are performed under specific weather conditions and are designed to mimic fire that historically occurred in the forest.

By bringing fire back into the forest, the U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest hopes to:

Encourage growth of a diverse array of native plant life.

Ensure oaks remain the keystone species in our forests. Oaks provide food for over 100 different animals and is a key habitat for many more. Without fire, shade-tolerant tree species will eventually replace oaks.

Perpetuate prairie and savanna remnants found within the forest. These remnant plant communities provide habitat for several early-successional songbird species, such as prairie warblers and red-headed woodpeckers. Maintaining open woodland conditions with fire, supports and increases biological diversity.

Protect human property by reducing the amount of down, dead wood in the forest. This will reduce the intensity of future wildfires.

A location map of the planned burns, as well as more information about the Shawnee National Forest’s fire program, can be found on the Fire Management webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/main/shawnee/fire.