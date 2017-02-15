Forest service employee of the quarter

The U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest recently recognized Mike Hancock as employee of the quarter for his extra efforts.

The Forest Service reported in a news release that Hancock regularly works beyond his normal duties as an engineer and survey technician.

He has installed interpretive signs and benches, taken photos and worked special events, such as the Capitol Christmas Tree event in Paducah. He has brought Forest Service-owned buildings back to standard and within regulation.

Hancock also saved the forest money with his efforts in cleaning ditches and culverts along forest roads, enabling the funds to be used on higher priority projects.