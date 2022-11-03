Forest Service notes Snake Road closed

Twice each year, the U.S. Forest Service closes what is known to many as Snake Road, which is located near Wolf Lake.

Forest Service Road No. 345, also known as Snake Road, is closed in the spring and fall to help ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians.

The Forest Service says that the closings come at a critical time of migration, from their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs across the road to their summer habitat in LaRue Swamp.

Closely monitored factors such as local temperatures and reptile movement can result in the Forest Service adjusting the road closure period, which normally begins March 15 and ends May 15.

Due to unseasonably warm weather and an increase in reptile/amphibian activity at the site, the Forest Service closed Snake Road early on Friday, March 4.

Though the road is closed to vehicles, it is open to people traveling on foot.

Special regulations apply to the area, the Forest Services notes.

LaRue-Pine Hills/Otter Pond is a federally designated Research Natural Area.

Unauthorized collecting and handling of any species is prohibited under federal and state law.

It is important that visitors read and heed all site regulations upon entering, the Forest Service advises.

More information can be found in a snake migration pamphlet which is available on the Shawnee National Forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee.

The pamphlet explains site regulations and has driving directions and a map.

Updates about adjustments to the road closure period can be found in “Alerts” on the forest’s website or following the forest on Facebook or Twitter.