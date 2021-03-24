Forest Service Temporarily Closes Visitor Services at Jonesboro Location

The Shawnee National Forest has announced that its Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station, located in Jonesboro, Illinois will be closed temporarily due to staff shortages. The closure began on Monday, March 22.

Forest offices located in Vienna and Harrisburg will continue to provide at-the-door service to the public during their normal business hours of Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A press release from Shawnee National Forrest stated that the Jonesboro location will continue to provide free visitor information in its outside information kiosk. For customer service please contact either the Hidden Springs Ranger Station in Vienna at (618) 658-2111 or Forest Headquarters in Harrisburg at (618) 253-7114.

Additional information can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee.