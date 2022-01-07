Former Anna resident convicted on seven counts

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp reported on June 23 that Bradley D. Mathus, 37, formerly of Anna, was convicted of two counts of aggravated domestic battery, both Class 2 felonies; and five counts of endangering the life or health of a child, all of which are Class A misdemeanors.

The state’s attorney said that Mathus was charged with restricting the normal circulation of blood or airflow of his victims in the commission of the offenses of domestic battery.

Mathus was also charged with endangering the lives of five other minor children with a firearm.

Mathus was convicted on all counts following a two-day bench trial conducted by Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, and presided over by Judge Jeffery B. Farris, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Mathus was initially arrested in June of 2019 following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

A sentencing hearing for Mathus is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Union County Courthouse.