Former players honored at the ceremony included, from left, David Hubbard, 1987; Rob Wright, 1987; Brent Barnett, 1990; Corby Hight, 1990; David Nelson, 1990; and Robert Nelson, 1990. Shawnee Community College photo.Banners honoring the 1987 and 1990 Shawnee Community College Saints basketball teams are on display inside the Edward M. Smith Center. Shawnee Community College photo.

Former players honored, banners displayed

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 10:37am admin

Shawnee Community College recognized members from the 1987 and 1990 Saints basketball teams on Saturday, Jan. 28. Six former players were recognized.

The college also revealed banners, which are hanging inside the Edward M. Smith Center on the college’s main campus near Ullin. 

The 1987 basketball team won a regional championship with an overall record of 29-4. A few seasons later, the Shawnee Saints posted a 38-8 record as the 1990 Saints won the regional championship.

