Former players honored, banners displayed

Shawnee Community College recognized members from the 1987 and 1990 Saints basketball teams on Saturday, Jan. 28. Six former players were recognized.

The college also revealed banners, which are hanging inside the Edward M. Smith Center on the college’s main campus near Ullin.

The 1987 basketball team won a regional championship with an overall record of 29-4. A few seasons later, the Shawnee Saints posted a 38-8 record as the 1990 Saints won the regional championship.