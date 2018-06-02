Forming a circle of prayer

Karnak United Methodist Church formed a circle of prayer while wearing an orange ribbon, one of the colors of Marshall County High School in Marshall County, Ky. Prayers were offered for the school in the wake of the recent shooting. One of Karnak’s church members, Sharon Wilson, has a great-nephew, Daniel Austin, who was shot and flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he was operated on and seems to be headed towards a complete physical recovery.

Pastor Alan Milligan of the Karnak United Methodist Church stated: “Only faith and prayer will ultimately help in these situations; we must believe God is still on the throne and seek His comfort, guidance and protection.” Those attending the circle of prayer prayed for the families of the two who were killed, those in the hospital (along with their families), the other injured students, all the faculty and students and the alleged 15-year-old shooter and his family.

Pastor Alan invites people to join a small group of Christians who are praying for America on Fridays at noon on the third floor of the Lighthouse on the Hill, located on Eagle House Ministries property, 6 miles south of Goreville, on Route 37 North. Photo provided.