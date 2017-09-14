Foundation seeks relief supplies for hurricane victims

The Hands of Hope Foundation is leading a Harvey Relief Aid project in the Southern Illinois region.

The project gives the people of Southern Illinois a chance to get involved in the support of their brothers and sisters who have been devastated in Texas and Louisiana by Hurricane Harvey.

Hands of Hope is partnering with six local churches across the region to give everyone a place to respond and bring much needed relief supplies.

Church partners in the Union County area include the First Christian Church in Anna and The Spark Ministries in McClure.

The items will be packed-up and taken to support the work of a relief center based out of Life Church in Houston, Texas, and another in Beaumont, Texas, that are helping support victims and leading clean-up operations in affected areas.

The project started Sunday, Sept. 10, and continues through Monday, Sept. 18.

Area residents are invited to make donations of 15 items which are on a Harvey Relief Aid Collection List. Organizers ask that no clothes be donated.

The relief aid list items include:

Bleach, household cleaning chemicals, liquid dish soap, garbage bags (heavy duty), laundry detergent.

Cleaning masks and gloves, mops and brooms, cases of water or Gatorade, baby formula and food, baby diapers, pull-ups and wipes.

Hygiene products (toothpaste, tooth brushes, deodorant, soap and shampoo), insect repellent, non-perishable canned food items, peanut butter and jelly (no glass jars), dog and cat food (dry or canned).

Drop-off times for the two churches in the Union County area include:

First Christian Church, 200 Mallard Ln., east Anna. Drop-off times are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 833-6834.

The Spark Ministries: Route 3/Grapevine Trail (CR-4), McClure. The church is accepting donations from the Southern Illinois and Cape Girardeau areas. Drop-off times are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 618-713-1534.

Organizers noted that area residents who go to the Sam’s Club in Marion can pick up the items on the list and put them in a designated area in the front of the store. A list of the items will be on display at the store.

Financial donations also can be made to the Hands of Hope Foundation’s Harvey Relief Aid Fund. Financial donations will be used to buy bulk supplies and requested items.

Gifts are tax-deductible and can be made using a credit/debit card or checking accounts, online and by texting, or by sending a check to the Hands of Hope Foundation at 5208 Meadowland Pkwy., Marion, Ill. 62959.

Online gifts can be made by using the “Donate” link at www.hohfoundation.org or through the text giving option: Text 618-663-4636. List the dollar amount (such as 100) in numbers and it will prompt donors through the donation process.

For more information, call 618-997-2940, email Troy@hohfoundation.org or visit the website at www.hohfoundation.org.