Four persons sentenced

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reports that four persons have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on a variety of charges.

Kyle Andrew Wills, 29, of Wolf Lake, has been sentenced to concurrent four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with an impact incarceration recommendation.

Wills was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; and one count of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 1 felony.

Wills will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Wills was arrested in February following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Kay Smith-Shadowens, 33, of Cobden, has been sentenced to a concurrent 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Smith-Shadowens was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of forgery, a Class 3 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

Smith-Shadowens will serve a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Smith-Shadowens was arrested in June on the unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge and in July on the forgery charge following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office/Union County Drug Task Force.

Edward Robert Vincent III, 27, of Carlinville, has been sentenced to18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Vincent was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of driving while his license was revoked, a Class 4 felony.

Vincent will serve a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Vincent was arrested in September 2016 following a traffic stop conducted by a Union County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Jordan Lynn Johnson, 23, of Jonesboro, has been sentenced to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Johnson was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Johnson will serve a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Johnson was arrested in July following a traffic stop conducted by the Illinois State Police.