Four persons sentenced for Alexander County catalytic converter thefts

Mon, 06/13/2022 - 1:46pm admin

In the fall of 2021, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Cairo Police Department and the Illinois State Police, investigated a string of catalytic converter thefts in Alexander County.

The Alexander County state’s attorney’s office reported in a news release that four persons were convicted as a result of the investigations into the theft.

Gabriel M. Rhymer, 27, of McClure, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, IDOC, with a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, for two counts of the Class 2 felony of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

John H. Jungers, 35, of Cape Girardeau, was sentenced to five years in the IDOC, with a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, for the Class 2 felony of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Joseph D. Wilson, 30, of McClure, was sentenced to 10 years in the IDOC, with a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, for the Class 1 felony of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Trenton M. Matlock, 22, of McClure, was sentenced to five years in the IDOC, with a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, for the Class 2 felony of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

The cases were prosecuted by Alexander County State’s Attorney E. Zachary Gowin. The convictions were entered between the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022.

