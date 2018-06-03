Home / News / Four Seasons Gardening programs planned in area

Four Seasons Gardening programs planned in area

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 11:06am admin

A  Four Seasons Gardening program from University of Illinois Extension is scheduled to continue with a session titled "Tree Care in Urban Soils."

Two sessions of the free program are planned in the area.

A presentation is set for 1:30 p.m. March 13 at the Extension office in Metropolis, which is located at 1438 W. 10th St.

On March 15, a presentation is planned at 6:30 p.m. at the Extension office in Anna. The office is in Suite G at 515 E. Vienna St.

Extension horticulture educator Ryan Pankau plans to discuss tree care and urban soils by exploring the attributes of urban soils in contrast to undisturbed forest soils. 

Many common impacts to tree health can be related back to the level of disturbance in urban soils. 

Ryan will discuss practical ways to diagnose tree symptoms related to soil issues and current tree care techniques that address soils.

The webinar also can be viewed from home by pre-registering at go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars.  

Recorded videos of the  sessions can be viewed following the program at go.illinois.edu/fourseasonsrecordings . 

This is the second session of the Winter series. The next program, titled "Keep on Growing: Tips for Extending the Gardening Season," is set for March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

