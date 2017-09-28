Fowler announces he will seek re-election

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, on Sept. 25 announced that he is going to seek re-election to the 59th State Senate District. Part of Union County is in the district.

“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve the residents of the 59th District, as their state senator for the past 10 months,” Fowler said in a news release.

“Southern Illinois faces many challenges and I know that we are poised for a come back,” Fowler said.

“I continue to work hard for economic development and hope that all of our district knows that I am here for them.”

Fowler said he has been extremely busy when not in Springfield working on key issues like tourism, business networking coalitions and redeveloping economically disadvantaged areas.

The senator has faced his share of struggles during this term, the ongoing budget instability, the housing crisis in Cairo, and the slow growing economy.

Fowler has worked to venture out to the more rural parts of the district, in terms of trying to highlight what he says is Southern Illinois’ greatest resource: its citizens.

“I represent all or parts of 13 counties and there is a wholesomeness found in our neighbors which can’t be found in other parts of Illinois,” Fowler said.

If re-elected in the November 2018 general election, Fowler will serve a four-year term which is scheduled to commence in January 2019. The 2018 primary election is in March.