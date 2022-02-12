Free books to be offered with purchases

The Union County Historical and Genealogy Society plans to give to all customers who purchase $20 or more on Saturday, Dec. 3, during Christmas in the Village, four original volumes from the Trovillion Private Press in Herrin.

Among the set is “Christmas at Thatchcot," which was published in 1947. Thatchcot was the name of the Trovillions’ Herrin home.

Hal Trovillion and his wife, Violet, started the press in 1908.

The hardback books are signed and numbered and average about 50 pages. When the press closed in 1960, it was one of the last remaining private presses.

During the Trovillions’ ownership of the press, more than 50 volumes on subjects pertaining to history, gardening and literature were published.