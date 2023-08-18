Home / Home

Free fishing, boating set for veterans

Fri, 08/18/2023 - 4:55pm admin

The Haven on Crab Orchard Lake in Southern Illinois is planning to offer a free day of boating and fishing for veterans and their families.

Heroes on the Water will provide kayaks and fishing gear for the event, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. Breakfast and lunch also will be provided.

The Haven is a day lodge for veterans. The Haven is located right on Crab Orchard Lake along Route 13 opposite of Cambria Road. 

More information is available by contacting Kenneth Furgeson at 618-843-0576 or Patrick Haskell at 618-384-8341. Heroes on the Water also has a Facebook page.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

