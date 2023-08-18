Free fishing, boating set for veterans
The Haven on Crab Orchard Lake in Southern Illinois is planning to offer a free day of boating and fishing for veterans and their families.
Heroes on the Water will provide kayaks and fishing gear for the event, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. Breakfast and lunch also will be provided.
The Haven is a day lodge for veterans. The Haven is located right on Crab Orchard Lake along Route 13 opposite of Cambria Road.
More information is available by contacting Kenneth Furgeson at 618-843-0576 or Patrick Haskell at 618-384-8341. Heroes on the Water also has a Facebook page.