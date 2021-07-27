Free Kidney and Diabetes Screening Planned in Cobden

St. Joseph Church in Cobden and Southern Seven Health Department are hosting a free kidney and diabetes screening presented by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) of Illinois on Wednesday, July 28 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Anyone 18 and older can attend.

Screening will include a blood pressure and blood sugar check, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference measurement, urinalysis and blood draw (if necessary). Results will be shared with your health care provider.

Fasting is not required. Urine sample will be required for urinalysis.

According to the NKF, one in three American adults is at risk for kidney disease, while 37 million have kidney disease.

To schedule your appointment, or for more information, call the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois at 312-321-1500. Or visit www.nkfi.org/get-screened. The Church is located at 101 Centennial Street in Cobden.