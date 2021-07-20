Free kidney, diabetes screenings set in Cairo

Cairo High School is planning to host a free kidney and diabetes screening presented by the National Kidney Foundation, NKF, of Illinois.

Screenings are scheduled to be offered from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 26. Anyone 18 and older can attend.

The screenings are being hosted by the school in partnership with the Alexander/Pulaski NAACP, Fifth Street Renaissance and Southern Seven Health Department.

Screenings will include a blood pressure and blood sugar check, body mass index, BMI, waist circumference measurement, urinalysis and a blood draw (if necessary). Results will be shared with health care providers.

Fasting is not required. A urine sample will be required for urinalysis.

According to the NKF, one in three American adults is at risk for kidney disease, while 37 million have kidney disease.

To schedule an appointment, or for more information, call the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois at 312-321-1500, visit www.nkfi.org/get-screened.