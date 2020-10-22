Free, mobile testing for COVID-19 slated

Southern Seven Health Department has scheduled free, mobile COVID-19 testing events in the area counties it serves.

The health department noted that as the virus continues to sweep across the region, it encourages all residents to get tested, regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The health department said in a news release that “it is through testing that the health department can effectively track this disease and prevent its spread to our most vulnerable populations.”

During the past month, Southern Seven Health Department has hosted mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties it serves. A total of 566 people were tested.

The schedule for the next mobile testing events includes:

Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southen Seven Health Department’s public health clinic at Ullin.

Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southern Seven Health Department’s public health clinic in Vienna.

Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southern Seven Health Department’s public health clinic in Cairo.

The health department says that the free nasal swab test is quick and easy, with results in as little as three days.

Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.

The Illinois Department of Health and Southern Seven Health Department are hosting these events.