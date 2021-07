Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins is planning to offer an afternoon of free swimming on Saturday, July 31, at the Anna City Pool.

Free swimming will be offered from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Live music will be presented by Mystify Music (Michael Cunningham).

Free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will be available, courtesy of Medicap Pharmacy, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations of school supplies also will be accepted during the afternoon.