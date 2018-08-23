Freecycle Exchange scheduled

Anyone who is looking to downsize, or just clear clutter, is invited to bring items, in good condition, that are no longer needed to a Freecycle Exchange which is planned at Gaia House, which is located at 913 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.

Anyone who is looking for household goods or clothing can come and browse and help themselves.

The event is scheduled Thursday, today, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-25.

Hours are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, when people can drop off or pick up re-usable items.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, the Freecycle Exchange will close and all remaining items will be donated to the Thrift Shop in Carbondale.

Organizers said that the motivation for the exchange is to save items that are in decent shape from the landfill and to give everyone a chance to give something away for free.

Information about the Freecycle Exchange is available by calling the Gaia House at 618-305-0537.