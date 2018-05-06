Friends group planning book sale at Anna library

The Friends of Stinson Library are planning to host a summer book sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 8-10.

The sale will be at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna. The library is located at 409 S. Main St.

An appreciation sale for members of the Friends of Stinson is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Membership is available for $5.

A public sale is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

A bag sale is planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A bag of books will be $5. Bags will be provided.

Proceeds help to support activities at the Union County library.