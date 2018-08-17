Friends of Morris Library event scheduled

The annual Friends of Morris Library at Southern Illinois University Carbondale fund-raising effort to support the library’s mission is planned Sept. 22.

This year’s event features a buffet dinner, concert and silent auction. The benefit will be at the Copper Dragon at 720 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online for $35 each. Tickets are available only in advance and sales end Sept. 8.

Event proceeds go to the Friends of Morris Library, an organization that supports in numerous ways the library’s mission.

Information about the event is available by calling 618-453-2522.