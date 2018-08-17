Home / News / Friends of Morris Library event scheduled

Friends of Morris Library event scheduled

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 5:24pm admin

The annual Friends of Morris Library at Southern Illinois University Carbondale fund-raising effort to support the library’s mission is planned Sept. 22.

This year’s event features a buffet dinner, concert and silent auction. The benefit will be at the Copper Dragon at 720 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. 

Tickets are available online for $35 each. Tickets are available only in advance and sales end Sept. 8.

Event proceeds go to the Friends of Morris Library, an organization that supports in numerous ways the library’s mission.

Information about the event is available by calling 618-453-2522.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here