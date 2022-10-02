Friends of Stinson planning book sale at Anna library

A book sale is planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-13, at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

The sale is being sponsored by the Friends of Stinson Library. Proceeds help to support the library, which is located at 409 S. Main St.

A Friends Appreciation Sale is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Those who are not members of the Friends of Stinson Library can join for $5 at the sale.

The sale is scheduled to be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

A bag sale is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. A full bag of books can be purchased for $5. Bags will be provided.

Organizers note that due to continued COVID restrictions, masks must be worn indoors and distancing is required.

Those who plan to come to the sale are asked to watch for signs. Entry will be through the front doors of the library only. Exit will be from the side door only.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, which is Feb. 14, all patrons will have a chance to win a Valentine gift basket.