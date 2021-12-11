Home / Home

Frog program set at Giant City

Fri, 11/12/2021 - 5:53pm admin

Frogs are scheduled to be the topic of an upcoming program planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

A program titled “What Frog is That?” is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Biologist John Palis will share information on how to identify local frogs by sight and sound.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. 

For more information, contact the Giant City visitors center at 618-457-4836. 

Those who plan to attend the program are reminded to practice social distancing and to have a mask for use when social distancing cannot be achieved.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here