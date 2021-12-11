Frog program set at Giant City

Frogs are scheduled to be the topic of an upcoming program planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

A program titled “What Frog is That?” is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

Biologist John Palis will share information on how to identify local frogs by sight and sound.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, contact the Giant City visitors center at 618-457-4836.

Those who plan to attend the program are reminded to practice social distancing and to have a mask for use when social distancing cannot be achieved.