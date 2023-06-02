Funding announced for transit systems

State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, announces that more than $4 million dollars in infrastructure improvements are planned for the 59th District.

This comes after the latest round of Transit Awards were recently announced.

“This investment is critical to our region because transportation plays a major role in connecting and building our communities,” Fowler said in a news release.

“We must continue to invest in infrastructure-related projects like these because of the value they bring to our workforce and economy.”

Award recipients in 59th District include Rides Mass Transit District, Shawnee Mass Transit and Jackson County Mass Transit District.

“These awards to our transit systems will strengthen our status as a national leader in providing cost-effective public transportation that’s safe and accessible to everyone in our state,” Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said.

Rides Mass Transit will use the funding to purchase 10 to 12 new busses.

Money for the Jackson County Mass Transit District will be used to enhance and expand technology.

A new multi-million-dollar training facility will be built as a part of the funding to Shawnee Mass Transit District.