Gallery hosting annual exhibition

anthill gallery & vintage curiosities in downtown Cobden is hosting its eighth annual Off the Wall Holiday Group Artist Exhibition through Dec. 23.

The holiday exhibition features a wide selection of functional and decorative works of art by 60 regional artists and artisans.

Larger framed paintings and photographs which are part of the exhibition are on display at The Yellow Moon Cafe’s Luna Gallery.

A number of these artists reside in Union, Jackson, Johnson, Williamson, and Franklin counties and have earned national distinction with their art, and many are members of Illinois’ State Artisan Program.

anthill gallery and vintage curiosities is located at 102 N. Front St. and the Yellow Moon Cafe is at 110 N. Front St.

Off the Wall means that art work can be taken before the exhibition concludes Dec. 23.

anthill gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.

The Yellow Moon Cafe’s hours are Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Friday evening and all day Saturday.