Gallery hosting exhibit of works by student artists

“Of Myth and Fable,” an exhibition of works by Southeast Missouri State University student artists Erin Ashwell and Gwendolyn Sterrett, is available for viewing through Friday, Oct. 1 at The Nest Gallery in the Seminary Building at Southeast’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The exhibition is on display on the first floor of the Seminary Building.

A reception is planned Friday, Oct. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, an artist’s talk is planned Thursday, Sept. 30, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the River Campus Gallery. Face coverings are required.

Ashwell is a senior fine arts major with dual emphases in graphic design and printmaking from House Springs, Mo.

Sterrett is a senior fine arts major with an emphasis in digital art from Chester.

She is influenced by a variety of disciplines, including graphic design and illustration.

The Nest Gallery’s hours of operation are scheduled Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public.