Garden club plans to offer Annabelle hydrangeas

The Anna-Jo Garden Club has made many changes to regular activities due to current conditions.

All planned events have been cancelled until conditions are safe to resume activities, the club has reported.

The garden club noted that Anna, Illinois, has earned the title of “Home of the Annabelle Hydrangea.”

Due to requests for Annabelle hydrangea plants, the club has made arrangements to have Annabelles available for the public.

On Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m., the City of Anna has approved a drive-through event at the parking lot of the Anna-Jo Garden Club Park.

The park is located in east Anna, near McDonald’s.

Plants, which are $15, will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The club says that exact cash or a check will be required and all stay safe precautions will be observed.

Club members will load plants into cars. No one needs to get out of the car.

The club said that as of early this week, 32 plants were ready.

More are expected to be available at the club’s September plant sale. The sale is set for Sept. 12.

Club updates, pictures, other information and messages can be found visiting the Anna-Jo Garden Club in Anna Il. Facebook page.

“While everyone is adapting to new activities and life practices, we all can be healthy and enjoy the great outdoors and take in the beauty all around us,” the garden club noted in a news release which announced the upcoming Annabelle hydrangea sale.