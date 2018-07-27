Genealogy conference scheduled

The Genealogy Society of Southern Illinois, GSSI, is planning to host its 2018 family history conference in August.

The conference is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 11, in the Ray Hancock Conference Center at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

The guest speaker at the conference is scheduled to be Judy G. Russell. Russell is a genealogist with a law degree. She writes and lectures on topics ranging from using court records in family history to understanding DNA testing.

The conference is scheduled to open with registration from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. A vendor fair also is scheduled to be open during registration.

A general meeting is planned from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Society members will vote on a slate of officers.

For more information about the event, visit www.ilgssi.org, or contact Jackie Lyell at jmlyell@yahoo.com or Phil Stucker at tamaroa@yahoo.com.