Genealogy conference scheduled

The Genealogy Society of Southern Illinois plans to host its 2024 conference Aug. 3 at John A. Logan College in Carterville. The society promotes family history in the lower 28 counties of Illinois.

The conference is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the event center in the F Wing at the college.

Registration fees are $30 for society members and $40 for nonmembers.

Information about the conference can be found on the society’s website at www.ilgssi.org and on Facebook.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Maureen Brady. She plans to give four presentations:

“Little Egypt,” which will be about Southern Illinois research; Tennessee family research; “The Old Northwest,” which will be about researching the Great Lake states; and FamilySearch in the digital age.

Brady, a former school librarian and computer educator, has 40 years of experience in family history research.