Giant City State Park offers firewood

Beginning Wednesday, March 24, Union County and Jackson County residents may collect firewood from designated areas within Giant City State Park. ​

Site staff recently removed hazard trees as well as ash trees that have been impacted by the emerald ash borer, an invasive species of beetle. The trees were removed campgrounds and day use areas of the park.

While the firewood is free, a permit and waiver must be filled out before removing firewood from the park. Forms are available at the Visitors Center daily from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Only two permits allowed per individual. Firewood will be available through April 30, 2021.

For more information contact Giant City State Park Visitors Center at 618-457-4836.