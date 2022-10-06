Giant City State Park plans to host Get Outdoor Days event

A Discover National Get Outdoors Day event is planned from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

Local nature enthusiasts and professionals will be on hand to share information about outdoor opportunities which are available in Southern Illinois.

Informational booths will be set up outdoors around shelter number 5 at the park.

Participants are scheduled to include:

The Shawnee National Forest/U.S. Forest Service, Southern Illinois Audubon, Friends of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, Friends of Giant City.

Illinois Climbers Association, Hiking with Shawn, Touch of Nature, River to River Trail Society, Shawnee Group Sierra Club.

University of Illinois Extension, Little Grassy Fish Hatchery, Pet Safe Carbondale Community Dog Park, Illinois Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement and Josh Vossler with information about Snake Road in Union County.

More information about the program is available by contacting the visitors center at Giant City State Park, phone 618-457-4836.