Girl Scout Cookie Program underway

The 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program is here. This year marks the celebration of 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, GSSI, planned to kick off the iconic cookie program Jan. 6-8 during the first Cookie Booth Weekend of the season.

At the cookie booths, customers would be able to purchase cookies directly from troops, who planned to set up at local establishments throughout Southern Illinois.

Through Jan. 28, Girl Scouts will take orders for cookies, which are scheduled to be delivered in late February.

To get connected to a Girl Scout in the area, call 800-345-6858 or visit http://bit.ly/CookieFinder.

Customer demand for Girl Scout Cookies following delivery has been high historically, so additional Cookie Booth Weekends are being planned from late February through March.

In addition to cookie booths and traditional orders, girls will also be able to sell Girl Scout cookies online through a safe, interactive platform called Digital Cookie.

Digital Cookie combines traditional sales activities with today’s technology to help girls learn more about online marketing and ecommerce.

Girls are able to customize their personal sales website and then use e-mail to invite friends and family to order cookies from the comfort of their home.