Girl Scout registration event planned in Anna

A Girl Scout registration event is planned Thursday, Aug. 30, in Union County.

The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Quick’s Skating Rink, which is located at 216 E. Davie St. in Anna.

Plans for the event were announced by Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, GSSI.

GSSI shared that whether she’s hiking in the woods, programming a robot or working with city hall to develop a community garden, a Girl Scout can choose from a wide array of experiences to suit her interests at every age.

Outdoor adventure, STEM exploration, community service, travel, lifelong friendships and positive female role models are just a few of the many opportunities that Girl Scouts has to offer.

Girls in kindergarten through 12th grade and their parents are invited to discover more about Girl Scouting.

Adult volunteers and leaders are also needed to assist newly formed girl troops.

Volunteer opportunities are diverse, flexible and can be tailored to meet personal availability and interests.

The cost to join Girl Scouts is $25. Financial assistance is available for girls and volunteers who qualify.

More about Girl Scouts can be found on the GSSI website at www.gsofsi.org.

GSSI serves approximately 11,300 girls and engaging 4,550 adult volunteers in 40 1/2 counties in Southern Illinois.