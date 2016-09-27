Girl Scout registration scheduled

Girls ages kindergarten through grade 12 have two upcoming opportunities to register for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois in Union County.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, registration is planned from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the basement of Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna.

Girls have another chance to sign up at Kids Fest at the Anna City Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost to register for Girl Scouts is $15, though financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

A parent or guardian must attend to complete registration forms.

The organization is also looking for adult volunteers and leaders.

For more information, contact Marci at 697-3738 or Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois at 1-800-345-6858.