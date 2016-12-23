Girl Scout Troop 8548 working on Bronze Award

Girl Scout Troop 8548 is working on its Bronze Award. Their project includes making and collecting blankets for veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna.

The troop voices appreciation to Sue Ann Zimmerman, Debbie Johnston and her daughter Maggie, Jane Nimmo and Cindy Allen for helping the girls sew lap blankets.

The troop planned to collect new and gently used twin blankets on Dec. 17 in front of the Walmart store in Anna.

Blankets which cannot be used at the veterans home will be donated to the Union County animal control program.