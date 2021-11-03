Girl Scouts, PCs for People plan computer distribution in Anna

Working from home. Distance learning. Virtual doctor’s appointments.

Access to a reliable computer has become more important than ever.

Local nonprofits have teamed up to make sure more people in Southern Illinois communities have the technology they need.

The nonprofit PCs for People was founded in 1998 to help get low-cost computers into more homes.

The agency set up regional headquarters in Belleville recently and is working with other local nonprofits to connect with the community.

As a longtime champion of digital literacy for everyone, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois staff are helping distribute 5,000 computers to people who need them.

In addition to PCs for People and Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois are partnering in the project.

The PCs for People deal is $20 for a computer with a Windows 10 system, a 17- inch to 20-inch monitor, keyboard, power cords and a wireless USB adapter.

Wireless internet hotspots also are available for $16 a month and a one-time device purchase of $40.

Girl Scouts and PCs for People are planning to distribute computers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna. The church is located at 102 W. Jefferson St. in Anna.

People qualify to get a computer if their income is at 200 percent of poverty level or less, or if they receive government assistance.

More information is available online at pcsforpeople.org/eligibility.

For the easiest pickup process, preorder computers at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. PCs for People will then email an appointment time and address.