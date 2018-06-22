Girl Scouts plan pool party in Anna; offer new program

Local Girl Scouts are invited to attend an upcoming pool party.

The Girl Scouts also are announcing a new program which is open to preschool-aged girls and their families.

Pool Party

UPAC – Union, Pulaski, Alexander County – Girl Scouts are planning to have their annual pool party Friday evening, June 22, in Anna.

The party is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anna City Pool.

All registered Girl Scouts and their families are invited to attend the party. Scouts can bring a friend (friends do not have to be members of Girl Scouts).

Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided.

Girl Sprouts

The new program which is available to preschool-aged girls is called Girl Sprouts.

The program is designed to introduce preschool-aged girls to values which will help them to thrive – the values of Girl Scouts.

Girl Sprouts will learn about honesty, sharing, being helpful, how to be kind to friends, and will also have fun.

An activity booklet is available online and can be downloaded. The booklet will guide girls through five skill-building areas that are designed to help prepare girls for kindergarten, Girl Scouts and life.

Once girls finish an activity, they will be eligible to receive a free Girl Scouts patch.

The program is open to girls in the area. Information about Girl Sprouts will be available at Friday’s pool party in Anna.

For more information about Girl Scouting, like the UPAC Facebook page at UPAC Service Unit Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout registration information is available online at http://girlscouts.secure.force.com/girl. Registration information also will be available at the pool party.