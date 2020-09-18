Girl Scouts serve new role during pandemic

Girl Scouting is offering girls a safe haven from the stress of the pandemic.

Girl Scout research shows that girls need more support for mental health needs right now.

Their families are stressed, school situations may be uncertain and they may be isolated from their friends.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is working to meet the needs of girls through connection with caring adults and other girls.

“Girl Scouts is a welcome respite from a stressed-out household,” says Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “A girl’s troop often becomes a home away from home.”

In addition to offering emotional support, Girl Scouts mitigates learning loss happening in virtual classes, especially in STEM subjects.

Girl Scouts of the USA rolled out 24 badges in contemporary topics in August.

The badges focus on entrepreneurism, STEM careers, automotive engineering and civics.

Girls earn badges and participate in programs that interest them.

They also benefit from the structure around Girl Scout ideals of sisterhood, justice and fairness.

If families feel more comfortable keeping their girl home, they can choose Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ virtual programs. The council is forming several virtual troops.

To learn more about Girl Scouts or to become a member, visit Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois website at gsofsi.org or call 800-345-6858.

Some troops are foregoing in-person meetings and staying in touch through Zoom.

“No matter how a family decides to participate in Girl Scouting this year, there will be opportunities for their girl to gain confidence and develop character,” Graham says.

Live virtual events for families are also planned throughout September. These events can be found on the website or through Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ Facebook Page.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves approximately 9,000 girls and engages 3,500 adult volunteers in 40.5 counties in Southern Illinois.

Girl Scouts are meeting both in-person and online in Southern Illinois.

Troops must follow state-mandated precautions for meeting in person.